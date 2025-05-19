Moody's downgrades US credit ratings to Aaa amid increasing government debt

Outlook upgraded to stable

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Moody’s Ratings has downgraded the US’ long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings from Aaa to Aa1 while also changing the country’s outlook from negative to stable.

According to the credit rating agency, this one-notch downgrade "reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns". Successive US administrations have also failed to agree on measures to reverse the continued large fiscal deficits and growing interest costs, Moody's said.  Fitch downplays positive turn of US-China tariff de-escalation Looking to the US' longer-term future, Moody's said it expects to see larger deficits driven by a rise in spending while government rev...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
