Moody's downgrades US credit ratings to Aaa amid increasing government debt

According to the credit rating agency, this one-notch downgrade "reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns". Successive US administrations have also failed to agree on measures to reverse the continued large fiscal deficits and growing interest costs, Moody's said. Fitch downplays positive turn of US-China tariff de-escalation Looking to the US' longer-term future, Moody's said it expects to see larger deficits driven by a rise in spending while government rev...