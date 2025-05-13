FCA seeks closer ties with China on wealth management

Speaking at an event in London yesterday (12 May) under the banner ‘Strengthening the UK-China financial partnership', chair Ashley Alder said "financial cooperation is on the rise" between the two countries. Markets breathe a sigh of relief at 'tentative' US-China trade agreement He gave the example of China exploring how to mobilise retail investment to strengthen its pension system and meet the changing needs of the population. "In this shared challenge lies shared opportunity," Alder said. "With China's pool of private wealth growing, Chinese consumers are looking to divers...