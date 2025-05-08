US and UK agree 'breakthrough' trade deal

In a press conference at the White House between Trump and UK prime minister Keir Starmer via telephone the President said he was "thrilled to announce that we have reached a breakthrough trade deal with the United Kingdom". He said the UK will be "opening up their country" and things will "move very quickly both ways". The deal itself was described as a "very conclusive one". He also gave special comment to Prime Minister Kier Starmer, who has been "terrific" and it was "an honour" to do business with him. Starmer reciprocated the praise and said Trump's team did a "professional job"...