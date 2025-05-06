Trump to review US stablecoin bill as early as August

US president Donald Trump will review legislation regarding stablecoins and the adjacent market infrastructure as early as August 2025, according to SWIFT’s chief innovation officer Tom Zschach.
Speaking at the FT's Digital Assets Summit today (6 May), Zschach said that during his recent visit to Washington DC for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank summits, US congressman French Hill "explicitly" stated that there would be legislation ready for the president's approval regarding this speculative area of the market by mid-summer. FCA searching for feedback on cryptoasset trading regulation Hill is one of Capitol Hill's crypto bulls and also chairs the House Financial Services Committee. During a meeting in March, he oversaw the hearing to explore a federal frame...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes