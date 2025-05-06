Trump to review US stablecoin bill as early as August

Second market infrastructure bill expected

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

US president Donald Trump will review legislation regarding stablecoins and the adjacent market infrastructure as early as August 2025, according to SWIFT’s chief innovation officer Tom Zschach.

Speaking at the FT's Digital Assets Summit today (6 May), Zschach said that during his recent visit to Washington DC for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank summits, US congressman French Hill "explicitly" stated that there would be legislation ready for the president's approval regarding this speculative area of the market by mid-summer. FCA searching for feedback on cryptoasset trading regulation Hill is one of Capitol Hill's crypto bulls and also chairs the House Financial Services Committee. During a meeting in March, he oversaw the hearing to explore a federal frame...

UK City minister confirms government is not planning to emulate US strategic crypto reserve

100 days of Trump 2.0 in charts: Fed rate cuts, S&P 500 crash and questions over Treasuries

Trustpilot