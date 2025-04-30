Reeves unveils 'comprehensive' draft regulatory regime for crypto assets

Working with the US to develop rules

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The Treasury has published a draft regulatory proposal for running crypto assets which Chancellor Rachel Reeves claims will move the UK towards becoming the go-to place for this alternative sector.

Released yesterday (29 April) as the chancellor attended a summit in London to mark UK Fintech Week, the proposal targets crypto exchanges and dealers, while "agents" will be brought into the "regulatory perimeter, cracking down on bad actors while supporting legitimate innovation". Crypto and tech give investors the bumpiest ride in Q1 The bill will grant  major watchdogs the ability to make or approve rules and provide guidance and "directions" around the sale and purchasing of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. In her speech at the summit, Reeves said "through our Plan for Change...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

100 days of Trump 2.0 in charts: Fed rate cuts, S&P 500 crash and questions over Treasuries

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income strategic review results delayed as Saba situation lingers

More on Regulation

SDR pause for portfolio management: sigh of relief or indefinite 'limbo'?
Regulation

SDR pause for portfolio management: sigh of relief or indefinite 'limbo'?

Clarifications needed

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 May 2025 • 3 min read
FCA on finfluencer financial harm: 'We need people to sit up and take action'
Regulation

FCA on finfluencer financial harm: 'We need people to sit up and take action'

Treasury Committee questions regulator

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 01 May 2025 • 4 min read
Reeves unveils 'comprehensive' draft regulatory regime for crypto assets
Regulation

Reeves unveils 'comprehensive' draft regulatory regime for crypto assets

Working with the US to develop rules

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 30 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot