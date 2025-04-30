Reeves unveils 'comprehensive' draft regulatory regime for crypto assets

Released yesterday (29 April) as the chancellor attended a summit in London to mark UK Fintech Week, the proposal targets crypto exchanges and dealers, while "agents" will be brought into the "regulatory perimeter, cracking down on bad actors while supporting legitimate innovation". Crypto and tech give investors the bumpiest ride in Q1 The bill will grant major watchdogs the ability to make or approve rules and provide guidance and "directions" around the sale and purchasing of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. In her speech at the summit, Reeves said "through our Plan for Change...