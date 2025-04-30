FCA halts SDR plans for portfolio managers

The move follows delays to a policy statement on the matter initially expected in Q2 2025. In an April update on its SDR consultation page, the FCA has since set out that "it is not the right time to finalise rules on extending rules on extending SDR to portfolio management". FCA delays implementation of SDR to portfolio management The regulator cited feedback received during a consultation process. Instead, it intends to prioritise its forthcoming multi-firm review into model portfolio services (MPS) and their application of Consumer Duty, which was announced last February. While ...