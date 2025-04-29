Double-digit profits boost Amundi AUM to record €2.2trn

According to its quarterly results released today (29 April), the European asset manager posted €31bn in net inflows for Q1, the highest quarterly figure in four years. Amundi finalises Victory Capital deal "Quarterly net inflows are at their highest since 2021," Valérie Baudson, CEO of Amundi, said. "Our clients, whether they are individuals or institutions, have entrusted us with €31bn more to manage." The largest contributor to the quarterly AUM rise was the institutional segment, which brought in €22bn, followed by the retail sector at €6bn and the joint ventures division, whic...