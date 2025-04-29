UK food inflation rises to highest level in 11 months despite 'price competition'

UK food inflation has increased to 2.6% year on year in April, up from 2.4% the previous month, according to data from the British Retail Consortium.
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said the "days of shop price deflation look numbered" as the April figures came in at the highest level in 11 months. "Everyday essentials, including bread, meat, and fish, all increased prices on the month," Dickinson said. "This comes in the same month retailers face a mountain of new employment costs in the form of higher employer National Insurance contributions and increased National Living Wage." UK inflation falls to 2.6% in March amid warnings of further price rises Fresh food inflation also rose to 1.8% year-on-year in April, hi...
