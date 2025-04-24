Scottish Mortgage buys into Revolut as banking firm surpasses $1bn profit marker

In a Q1 2025 update, SMT's investment specialist Hamish Maxwell confirmed the £12.93bn trust had invested in he called "the revolutionary British digital bank" for the first time. Revolut was founded in 2015 and is currently unlisted, although rumours have circulated for years that it is planning to IPO as early as 2026. Magnificent Seven valuations require more structural changes to be budged from their perch Today (24 April) CEO Nik Storonsky said in an update that 2024 was a "landmark year" for Revolut, welcoming 15 million new customers, a 38% increase to 52.5 million people wo...