Scottish Mortgage buys into Revolut as banking firm surpasses $1bn profit marker

Scottish Mortgage has invested in fintech neobank Revolut, just as the firm reported $1.4bn profit in 2024.
In a Q1 2025 update, SMT's investment specialist Hamish Maxwell confirmed the £12.93bn trust had invested in he called "the revolutionary British digital bank" for the first time. Revolut was founded in 2015 and is currently unlisted, although rumours have circulated for years that it is planning to IPO as early as 2026. Magnificent Seven valuations require more structural changes to be budged from their perch Today (24 April) CEO Nik Storonsky said in an update that 2024 was a "landmark year" for Revolut, welcoming 15 million new customers, a 38% increase to 52.5 million people wo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes