AJ Bell platform hits record assets under administration as inflows rise 19%

AUA of £90.4bn

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

UK investment platform AJ Bell has seen its platform business’ assets under administration rise to record levels as customer numbers and net inflows continued to tick up.

In a trading statement today (24 April) for the three months to 31 March 2025, AJ Bell said the assets under administration of its platform business have reached an all-time high of £90.4bn, a 13% rise over the past year and a 1% increase in the quarter.  This was driven partly by an 18% increase in gross inflows over the quarter and a 19% increase in net inflows during the same period, from £3.4bn to £4bn and £1.6bn to £1.9bn, respectively.  In the first three months of the year, the AJ Bell platform has also welcomed 32,000 new customers, taking its total to 593,000, a 6% rise over ...

