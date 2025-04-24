AJ Bell platform hits record assets under administration as inflows rise 19%

In a trading statement today (24 April) for the three months to 31 March 2025, AJ Bell said the assets under administration of its platform business have reached an all-time high of £90.4bn, a 13% rise over the past year and a 1% increase in the quarter. This was driven partly by an 18% increase in gross inflows over the quarter and a 19% increase in net inflows during the same period, from £3.4bn to £4bn and £1.6bn to £1.9bn, respectively. In the first three months of the year, the AJ Bell platform has also welcomed 32,000 new customers, taking its total to 593,000, a 6% rise over ...