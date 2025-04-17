TSMC share price rallies as it surpasses profit expectations

Q1 2025 results

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has exceeded profit expectations in Q1, with revenue of NT$839bn (£20bn) compared to the NT$835bn (£19bn) predicted.

The increase in net revenue marks a 42% increase on the same period last year for the world's largest contract chip manufacturer. In the first quarter results published today (17 April), TSMC also posted net income of NT$361.5bn (£8.4bn) against the NT$354bn (£8.2bn) expected; a 60% uplift from the same period last year. Scottish Mortgage returns to TSMC for the first time in a decade However, quarter-on-quarter, revenue was down 3.4% in US dollar terms and net income fell 3.5%, the statement said. "Our business in the first quarter was impacted by smartphone seasonality, partia...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Beth Brearley
Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

Editor at Sustainable Investment

View profile
More from Beth Brearley

China's GDP grows 5.4% in surprising Q1 move but tariff tennis spooks investment banks

Ninety One's AUM sees marginal rise despite 'best performance in peer group'

More on Companies

TSMC share price rallies as it surpasses profit expectations
Companies

TSMC share price rallies as it surpasses profit expectations

Q1 2025 results

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 17 April 2025 • 2 min read
Ninety One's AUM sees marginal rise despite 'best performance in peer group'
Companies

Ninety One's AUM sees marginal rise despite 'best performance in peer group'

Investec reiterated 'Buy' recommendation

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 17 April 2025 • 2 min read
Man Group forecasts $5.6bn fall in AUM in the first two weeks of April
Companies

Man Group forecasts $5.6bn fall in AUM in the first two weeks of April

AUM at $167bn

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 17 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot