TSMC share price rallies as it surpasses profit expectations

The increase in net revenue marks a 42% increase on the same period last year for the world's largest contract chip manufacturer. In the first quarter results published today (17 April), TSMC also posted net income of NT$361.5bn (£8.4bn) against the NT$354bn (£8.2bn) expected; a 60% uplift from the same period last year. Scottish Mortgage returns to TSMC for the first time in a decade However, quarter-on-quarter, revenue was down 3.4% in US dollar terms and net income fell 3.5%, the statement said. "Our business in the first quarter was impacted by smartphone seasonality, partia...