US-tariff landscape shifts with increased levy on China as officials warn Trump of 'havoc' wrecking policies

The state of play with US tariffs has shifted again with the White House claiming a 245% tariff on major competitor China, all while the Federal Reserve, World Trade Organization and California warn the president of the catastrophic nature of his policies.
In a White House factsheet published on Tuesday (15 April), it said that China now faces up to 245% tariff on certain imports to the US "as a result of its retaliatory actions". The Big Question: Where do emerging markets stand in the investment world right now post 'Liberation Day'? This includes a 125% reciprocal tariff, a 20% tariff to address the fentanyl crisis, and between 7.5% and 100% on "specific goods", according to the note. The announcement came as President Donald Trump signed an executive order launching an investigation into the national security risks associated wit...
