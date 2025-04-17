US-tariff landscape shifts with increased levy on China as officials warn Trump of 'havoc' wrecking policies

In a White House factsheet published on Tuesday (15 April), it said that China now faces up to 245% tariff on certain imports to the US "as a result of its retaliatory actions". The Big Question: Where do emerging markets stand in the investment world right now post 'Liberation Day'? This includes a 125% reciprocal tariff, a 20% tariff to address the fentanyl crisis, and between 7.5% and 100% on "specific goods", according to the note. The announcement came as President Donald Trump signed an executive order launching an investigation into the national security risks associated wit...