FCA confirms late 2025 deadline for final CCI ruling as it brings out second consultation

Until 28 May to respond

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

The UK’s financial watchdog has released a second stage of its Consumer Composite Investment (CCI) consultation, this time focused on the much called for fee simplification.

The Financial Conduct Authority first opened up the dialogue to CCI reform in December last year, when it pledged to replace the EU-inherited PRIIPs framework with this new methodology. The initial response was joyous from the industry, especially the closed-ended side which had long lobbied the government and regulators to address these now recognised ‘inaccurate' and ‘misleading' cost rules. Friday Briefing: If we can't even get cost disclosures right, the UK has no hope of catching up with the US The mood quickly shifted however, when details began to emerge ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Analysts divided over ECB rate cut with some calling for the Bank to go further

Investment Association introduces Instagram account to help engage with retail investors

More on Regulation

Alternative managers reform will 'level the playing field' for investment trusts but questions remain
Regulation

Alternative managers reform will 'level the playing field' for investment trusts but questions remain

Following FCA and Treasury Call for Input

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 April 2025 • 3 min read
FCA annual funding requirement to rise 2.5%
Regulation

FCA annual funding requirement to rise 2.5%

£793.5m for 2025/26

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 08 April 2025 • 2 min read
FCA and Treasury eye alternatives sector reform to help managers 'operate more efficiently'
Regulation

FCA and Treasury eye alternatives sector reform to help managers 'operate more efficiently'

Feedback on proposals before 9 June

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 07 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot