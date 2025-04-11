Reeves to call for stronger defence cooperation in meeting with EU officials

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to meet with EU finance ministers today (11 April) to ask for deeper cooperation on defence financing, the Treasury said.
The informal Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) meeting, taking place in Warsaw, Poland, follows a call from the Polish president for the UK and EU to collaborate closely on defence financing to bolster economic and national security on the continent. WisdomTree Defence ETF most successful passive launch in firm's history In her Spring Statement, Reeves unveiled an increase in defence spending with a £2.2bn funding boost from April to help the country "move quickly in a changing world". The chancellor also said at the time that a minimum of 10% of the Ministry of Defen...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes