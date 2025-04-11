Challenges remain as UK economy beats growth expectations in February

UK real GDP rose by 0.5% from the previous month in February, with growth benefitting all main sectors, according to the Office for National Statistics today (11 April).
This took analysts by surprise, as economists polled by Reuters had forecast just 0.1% growth for the month. US tariffs threaten UK growth and stymie Reeves and BoE's plans UK real GDP is forecast to have grown by 0.6% in the three months to February compared to the previous quarter, with services acting as the main contributor to the growth pace. According to the ONS, February's services output grew by 0.3%, up from 0.1% unrevised growth in January, and expanded by 0.6% in the three months to February. The largest contribution in the services sector came from the information an...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes