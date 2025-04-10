Nikhil Rathi to remain FCA CEO for another five years

Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi has been reappointed to lead the regulator for another five years.
His current stint was supposed to end in September 2025, but Chancellor Rachel Reeves has reappointed him until September 2030 for a second term. FCA to cut down on financial sector regulation as it prepares to launch five-year strategy During Rathi's first term at the helm of the regulator, the financial services sector saw the introduction of Consumer Duty, Sustainability Disclosure Requirements and Overseas Funds Regime, to name some of the headline regulations of the last few years. The CEO said he was "honoured" to have been reappointed to serve another five years. "I am pr...
