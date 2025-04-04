US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up

The US economy added 228,000 jobs in March, with the surge backed by rising trends in healthcare, social assistance and retail trade.
The figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (4 April) came in above market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a 135,000 rise. US adds 151,000 jobs in February as unemployment rate ticks up Last month's numbers marked a significant increase from the downwardly-revised figure of 117,000 jobs for February this year. The healthcare sector added 54,000 jobs in March, slightly above the previous 12-month average gain of 52,000, while social assistance came in second with 24,000 jobs, higher than the average monthly gain of 19,000 over the prior ye...
