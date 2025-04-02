Trump trade war could lead to $1.4trn global welfare loss as 'Liberation Day' looms

Economists have warned that the global economic toll of President Donald Trump’s tariffs could result in a $1.4trn hit to welfare worldwide, with expectations that the UK could also be set to benefit from potential rerouting of trade.
"Widespread price hikes and inefficiencies" could be the result of a global trade war and retaliatory tariff spiral, according to a report from economists Jun Du and Oleksandr Shepotylo at Aston University. The report found that the 2018 US tariffs cost consumers $1.4bn per month in welfare losses; in the event that all countries targeted by Trump's levies retaliate with the same level of tariffs after ‘Independence Day' (2 April), leading to a potential $1.4trn global welfare loss. Wall Street giants hike recession risk expectations amid impending Trump tariffs In particular, US...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes