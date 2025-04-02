Trump trade war could lead to $1.4trn global welfare loss as 'Liberation Day' looms

"Widespread price hikes and inefficiencies" could be the result of a global trade war and retaliatory tariff spiral, according to a report from economists Jun Du and Oleksandr Shepotylo at Aston University. The report found that the 2018 US tariffs cost consumers $1.4bn per month in welfare losses; in the event that all countries targeted by Trump's levies retaliate with the same level of tariffs after ‘Independence Day' (2 April), leading to a potential $1.4trn global welfare loss. Wall Street giants hike recession risk expectations amid impending Trump tariffs In particular, US...