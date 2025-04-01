BlackRock's Larry Fink goes bullish on Europe ahead of US 'Liberation Day'

No mention of DE&I

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink has said that Europe is “waking up” in his annual letter to shareholders, after years of mammoth political and policy change across the region.

In the letter, the co-founder addressed the changing and ever demanding state of global markets and economics up top, stating that from virtually "every client, nearly every leader – nearly every person – I talk to, they are more anxious about the economy than any time in recent memory". The Big Question: How are you managing concentration risk? His words come just days before US President Donald Trump is set to enact a swathe of currently unknown tariffs, adding to the long list he has already brought out against his country's major trading rivals and allies. Th policies have swep...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Jupiter shutters dwindling Global Ecology Growth fund after 24 years

US SEC votes to stop defending climate disclosure rules in contentious move

More on Asset Managers

Thornburg bolsters UK presence with London office opening and team expansion
Asset Managers

Thornburg bolsters UK presence with London office opening and team expansion

Jon Dawson and Cornelia Sanders join

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 March 2025 • 1 min read
Close Brothers Asset Management renamed as TrinityBridge
Asset Managers

Close Brothers Asset Management renamed as TrinityBridge

Following sale to Oaktree

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 07 March 2025 • 1 min read
Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund
Asset Managers

Ben Whitmore's Brickwood AM launches inaugural fund

TM Brickwood UK Value fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot