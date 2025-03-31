Redington hires Dipan Roy as head of portfolio construction

To bolster global assets capabilities

Sorin Dojan
Redington, an investment consultancy owned by Gallagher, has hired Dipan Roy as head of portfolio construction in a bid to bolster the firm’s global asset capabilities.

As part of his role, Roy will join the global assets team to oversee asset allocation advice to clients across wealth management, charities, insurance and local authorities. US firm Gallagher acquires London-based Redington for undisclosed sum In addition, he will collaborate with Redington's channel specialists to develop products for better investment outcomes and drive forward the firm's continued growth into these areas. Roy brings two decades of expertise in constructing and managing investment portfolios for both institutional investors and wealth managers. He joins R...

Trustpilot