UK retail sales beat gloomy expectations with 1% rise in February

UK retail sales volumes are estimated to have grown 1% in February, beating economists expectations.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data took markets by surprise, after economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monthly figure to fall 0.4%. February sales volumes rose for a second consecutive month, but came in slightly below the downwardly revised figure of 1.4% posted in January. Retail sales and consumer confidence grow but caution remains over 'elevated' inflation Non-food store sales rose 3.1% in February, with increases posted across all sub-sectors. The largest jump came from household goods stores (6.8%), while non-store retailing and textile, clothing and ...
