Warehouse REIT agrees to 'final' indicative cash offer proposal from Blackstone

Warehouse REIT said it would recommend Blackstone Europe’s latest indicative, non-binding cash offer of 115p per share to its shareholders, should it turn into a firm proposal.
The all-cash offer for Warehouse REIT's entire issued and to be issued share capital by Blackstone Europe on 25 March, valued the trust at £489m and represented a premium of 39.6% to the closing price of 82.4p on 28 February 2025. Warehouse REIT share price jumps after fourth Blackstone Europe and Sixth Street bid rejection In a stock exchange notice today (27 March), Warehouse REIT's board said the latest offer price of 115p per share will be adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.6p, as set out by the trust on 19 February regarding the payout for Q3 of the financial year ending...
