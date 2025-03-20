Trading levels surged at the start of the year as inflationary fears and sluggish growth in the UK spooked investors. By 14 January, the 10- and 30-Year gilt yields had climbed 4.89% and 5.44% respectively, the highest levels since 2008. Quilter posts record profits for 2024 amid revenue growth in high net worth and affluent segments The spike in gilt yields and their subsequent moderation prompted Quilter WealthSelect to take profits from government bonds across the managed portfolio service and reduce exposure, using the proceeds to bolster cash levels and increase holdings in al...