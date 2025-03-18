Thornburg bolsters UK presence with London office opening and team expansion

Jon Dawson and Cornelia Sanders join

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Global investment firm Thornburg Investment Management has opened a London office and appointed two senior team members in a bid to execute and boost the firm’s growth ambitions in the UK and Europe.

Jon Dawson and Cornelia Sanders will join the $47bn asset manager as director of UK/EMEA business development and head of international marketing, respectively, and will both be based in the new office, reporting to Jonathan Schuman, head of international at Thornburg.  Philip Macartney exits Jupiter for Invesco amid fund closure The firm's CEO Mark Zinkula said the expansion represents "a significant milestone in Thornburg's commitment to partner with global clients to meet their long-term financial needs".  Dawson, who will spearhead the distribution of Thornburg's investment str...

