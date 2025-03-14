Reeves allocates £2bn to UK defence companies to unlock overseas orders

UK defence companies which deliver military goods abroad will benefit from a £2bn increase to UK Export Finance (UKEF) lending capacity, in what the Treasury claims will bolster growth and increase the number of jobs in the sector.
On her visit to Scotland today (14 March), UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to pledge that "we must bring about a new era of security and renewal that protects working people and keeps our country safe". The additional £2bn increase to the UKEF lending facility is expected to enable further UK defence exports such as missiles, aircraft and armoured vehicles overseas. FCA's sustainability rules 'do not prevent investment' in defence companies Reeves added: "This increase to UKEF's lending capability is our Industrial Strategy in action, bolstering our defence industry a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes