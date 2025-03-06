One Loud Voice summit: Female leadership disparity is a 'machine that needs to be fixed'

Marking International Women's Day

Isabel Baxter
clock • 3 min read

The gender disparity of leadership roles in the workplace is a systemic problem that needs many adjustments, delegates heard at a special panel hosted by women's empowerment charity One Loud Voice.

At an event hosted by female-focused charity One Loud Voice on Tuesday 4 March ahead of International Women's Day, a panel including Octopus Money CEO Ruth Handcock, Consumer Duty Alliance CEO Keith Richards, Law Debenture CEO David Jackson and FTSE Women Leaders Review CEO Vivienne Artz, and chaired by presenter Luisa Baldini, broke down the systemic barriers for women adopting leadership roles. Handcock said that the overall systemic problem is that there are "so many adjustments that need to be made". A broken machine that ‘needs to be built by someone different' "I think of gend...

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

