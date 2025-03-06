One Loud Voice summit: Female leadership disparity is a 'machine that needs to be fixed'

At an event hosted by female-focused charity One Loud Voice on Tuesday 4 March ahead of International Women's Day, a panel including Octopus Money CEO Ruth Handcock, Consumer Duty Alliance CEO Keith Richards, Law Debenture CEO David Jackson and FTSE Women Leaders Review CEO Vivienne Artz, and chaired by presenter Luisa Baldini, broke down the systemic barriers for women adopting leadership roles. Handcock said that the overall systemic problem is that there are "so many adjustments that need to be made". A broken machine that ‘needs to be built by someone different' "I think of gend...