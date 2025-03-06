Schroders profits surge 14% as positive market movements take AUM to £779bn

In its annual results published today (6 March), the asset manager said this was supported by the absence of restructuring costs. Meanwhile, the firm's operating profit was down 3% from £661m in 2023 to £640.5m last year following the impact of higher operating expenses, lower performance fees and reduced returns from its joint ventures. Schroders names Oliver Gregson as wealth management CEO The fall in returns from Schroders' joint ventures and associates – which declined from £51.1m in 2023 to £47.6m a year later – was mainly due to lower profits from the investment manager...