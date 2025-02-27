FCA's Nikhil Rathi: Tackling growth 'requires bold strokes – from all of us'

Speaking today (27 February) at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) roundtable, Rathi said the UK's financial watchdog wants to "streamline" its work and "end duplication" to improve efficiency and help pursue the growth ambitions of the incumbent Labour government. "Tackling this urgent problem requires bold strokes – from all of us," he said, before adding that "we need to be bold not just in 'what' we do, but 'how' we do it". House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans Last month, Rathi wrote to Prime Minister Keir Starmer to address the e...