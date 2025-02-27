FCA's Nikhil Rathi: Tackling growth 'requires bold strokes – from all of us'

Regulator aims to 'end duplication'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi said the regulator is “willing to be bold” in its action to bolster growth alongside the government, but warned that there is “a debate to be had” around the speed of regulatory change.

Speaking today (27 February) at the Association of British Insurers (ABI) roundtable, Rathi said the UK's financial watchdog wants to "streamline" its work and "end duplication" to improve efficiency and help pursue the growth ambitions of the incumbent Labour government.  "Tackling this urgent problem requires bold strokes – from all of us," he said, before adding that "we need to be bold not just in 'what' we do, but 'how' we do it".  House of Lords committee slams FCA over 'unacceptable' name and shame plans Last month, Rathi wrote to Prime Minister Keir Starmer to address the e...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

AXA IM inflows hit €4.5bn as AUM steadily increases to nearly €880bn

Greencoat UK Wind launches further £100m share buybacks as investment management co-head departs

More on Regulation

FCA launches multi-firm review targets private asset managers conflict of interests
Regulation

FCA launches multi-firm review targets private asset managers conflict of interests

Arbitrary valuations also a target

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 February 2025 • 2 min read
MPs slam FCA's 'illogical and irrational' plan to delete emails
Regulation

MPs slam FCA's 'illogical and irrational' plan to delete emails

Issue is 'urgent'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 February 2025 • 2 min read
FCA addresses criticism on plan to auto-delete staff emails after a year
Regulation

FCA addresses criticism on plan to auto-delete staff emails after a year

‘We are not deleting evidence’

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 20 February 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot