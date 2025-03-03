Nominate now for Investment Week Women in Investment Awards 2025

Investment Week is pleased to open nominations for the flagship Women in Investment Awards 2025, in association with Amundi Investment Solutions.
Now in their ninth year, the Women in Investment Awards continue to play an important role in helping accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive investment industry. Our awards not only honour the inspiring achievements of women across all parts of the investment industry, they also help shape the discussion around how we can improve DEI within the sector. As well as our headline sponsor Amundi Investment Solutions, we will also be supported this year for the awards by a group of Ally Partners including KKR, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Nuveen. ...
