Trump signals 25% tariffs on EU coming 'very soon'

President Donald Trump has signalled the US' will impose 25% tariffs on the EU on cars and "other things".
During the first meeting of the US cabinet on Wednesday (26 February), following Trump's inauguration in January, the president said tariffs on the European Union will be revealed "very soon". Global markets recover tentatively amid tariffs drama as investors fret over what comes next He told reporters the European Union was a "different case than Canada", because the bloc had "taken advantage of [the US] in a different way". "They do not accept our cars, they do not accept, essentially, our farm products, they use all sorts of reasons why not, and we accept everything from them. W...
