FCA launches multi-firm review targets private asset managers conflict of interests

The Financial Conduct Authority has set out plans to commence a multi-firm review to analyse any conflicts of interest at firms managing private assets.
In a ‘Dear CEO' letter today (26 February), the regulator explained it will look into how firms oversee the application of their conflict-of-interest framework through governance bodies and reviews "to ensure investor outcomes are not compromised". Private markets have experienced rapid growth in the retail investors space in recent years, and FCA said it expects firms to update and evolve their procedures in order to identify, manage and mitigate any conflicts of interest in this space. FCA delays implementation of SDR to portfolio management The review comes on the back of superv...
