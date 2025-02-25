Schroders Greencoat unveils UK's first wealth-dedicated infrastructure LTAF

Following launch for DC clients

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Schroders Greencoat, the specialist renewables and energy transition infrastructure manager of Schroders Capital, has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch the UK’s first wealth-dedicated infrastructure Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF).

Having launched the first such LTAF for Defined Contribution (DC) clients, the fresh Global Energy Infrastructure LTAF will be the first vehicle of its kind available to wealth clients, according to Schroders Greencoat analysis.  The recently approved LTAF will act as a feeder fund into another strategy launched by Schroders Greencoat in January 2024, the Schroders Capital Semi-Liquid Transition fund.  FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access The latter fund has exposure to more than 160 assets spanning a swathe of renewable energy sectors such as solar, green hydro...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Saba agrees to withdraw general meeting requisition at Middlefield Canadian Income

Nearly a quarter of Article 8 funds still at risk of greenwashing

More on Funds

Kepler joins forces with Talomon Capital to launch private equity-linked fund
Funds

Kepler joins forces with Talomon Capital to launch private equity-linked fund

KLS Talomon PE Alpha fund

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 February 2025 • 1 min read
Spot the Dog: Lindsell Train returns to the kennel and value of assets in 'dog funds' jumps by £14bn
Funds

Spot the Dog: Lindsell Train returns to the kennel and value of assets in 'dog funds' jumps by £14bn

SJP takes top spot for AUM

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 February 2025 • 4 min read
Fundsmith Equity among 2024's biggest outflow victims
Funds

Fundsmith Equity among 2024's biggest outflow victims

Fourth largest AUM decline for the year

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 19 February 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot