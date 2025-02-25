Schroders Greencoat unveils UK's first wealth-dedicated infrastructure LTAF

Schroders Greencoat, the specialist renewables and energy transition infrastructure manager of Schroders Capital, has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch the UK’s first wealth-dedicated infrastructure Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF).
Having launched the first such LTAF for Defined Contribution (DC) clients, the fresh Global Energy Infrastructure LTAF will be the first vehicle of its kind available to wealth clients, according to Schroders Greencoat analysis. The recently approved LTAF will act as a feeder fund into another strategy launched by Schroders Greencoat in January 2024, the Schroders Capital Semi-Liquid Transition fund. FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access The latter fund has exposure to more than 160 assets spanning a swathe of renewable energy sectors such as solar, green hydro...
