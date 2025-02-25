Female representation on FTSE 100 boards reaches almost 45%

Women now account for 44.7% of seats on FTSE 100 company boards, a record high level, but female representation in chief executive positions remains “few and far between”, according to a recent report.
The FTSE Women Leaders Review, sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group, revealed that British businesses continue to be at the forefront of progress on greater representation on company boards, with women making up 42.6% and 43.4% of board positions on the FTSE 250 and 350, respectively. At the 50 largest private companies progression is steady but a slightly lower than at publicly listed companies, with just 30.5% female representation at board level. DE&I progress since Black Lives Matter stagnates in financial services In addition, for the first time ever, the number of women non-ex...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes