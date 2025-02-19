Reeves confirms T+1 adoption from October 2027 calling for speedier settlements

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has confirmed the UK will begin moving to a T+1 settlement for security trades from 11 October 2027.
In a meeting with financial services executives today (19 February) at Number 11 Downing Street, Reeves set out her plan to speed up the settlement of securities trades to make UK capital markets more competitive and drive economic growth, part of the government's Plan for Change. UK Settlement Task Force sets out timeline for T+1 transition The chancellor told executives from JP Morgan, BlackRock, abrdn, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citi, Fidelity and Schroders that the government accepted all the recommendations from the Accelerated Settlement Technical Group – including the imple...
