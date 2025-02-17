Assura's share price jumps 12% after fourth KKR bid rejection

The jump in Assura's share price came after KKR said in a stock exchange notice today that the trust rejected its fourth bid to date over the weekend (15 February). KKR revealed that three previous proposals had been made to Assura in the last six months, each of which was turned down unanimously by the REIT's board. Over 90% of UK investment trusts ended 2024 on a discount Last week on Thursday (13 February), KKR submitted a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Assura, for 48p per share, valuing the fully diluted ordinary share capital of Ass...