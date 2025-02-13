AIM weighting drags down Henderson Opportunities performance as board pushes for wind-up

According to managers James Henderson and Laura Foll, AIM's underperformance versus the FTSE All-Share over a three-year period "by a staggering 55%" dragged its performance down. "The material underperformance of the AIM market has come about for a number of reasons including fund managers' increasing desire for liquidity, weak sentiment resulting in outflows from UK equities and, increasingly ahead of the Budget in October 2024, concern about the future of inheritance tax relief on AIM shares," the pair explained. Henderson Opportunities trust sets out reconstruction and wind-up pla...