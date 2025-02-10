BP's share price rallies 6% after US activist hedge fund Elliott builds stake

Shares in UK oil and gas giant BP have rallied 6.5% at the market open today, after it was revealed that activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has built up a major stake in the firm.
The Delaware-based investment company, which is known for its activist shareholder campaigns at companies including GSK and Germany's Fresenius, is led by Paul Singer, who is recognised for his high-profile, and often aggressive dealmaking. US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage The US hedge fund has had an ongoing presence among UK firms, most recently in Scottish Mortgage when it took a 5% position last March and before that it was well-known for its public battle with Alliance Trust. In 2015, the firm used its position as the trust's largest ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes