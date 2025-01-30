Investors warn FCA they will shun investment trusts if CCI regime goes ahead

In a meeting hosted by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) on Wednesday (29 January), industry participants and a trio of representatives from the FCA discussed whether investment trusts should be included under the Consumer Composite Investment (CCI) regime. According to Stifel analysts Iain Scouller and William Crighton, "the aim was to discuss the FCA's consultation and approach to future rules around cost disclosures, risk warnings and cost aggregation". Crighton and Scouller revealed that "this was a robust discussion with some investors saying they would no longer be...