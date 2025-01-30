Partners Group launches private credit LTAF

According to the FCA Register, approval was granted on Monday (27 January) and the fund will invest in private credit. FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access The Partners Group Generations Private Credit LTAF will sit under the Partners Group Long Terms Asset funds, which will serve as the umbrella fund for future LTAF structures, a change that was also given the green light by the regulator. The firm told Investment Week the umbrella LTAF will be used for bespoke LTAF separately managed accounts (SMAs). According to the FCA Register, Partners Group's LTAF is t...