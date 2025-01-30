Partners Group launches private credit LTAF

Private equity house Partners Group has received approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a long-term asset fund (LTAF).
According to the FCA Register, approval was granted on Monday (27 January) and the fund will invest in private credit. FCA amends investment rules to allow greater LTAF access The Partners Group Generations Private Credit LTAF will sit under the Partners Group Long Terms Asset funds, which will serve as the umbrella fund for future LTAF structures, a change that was also given the green light by the regulator. The firm told Investment Week the umbrella LTAF will be used for bespoke LTAF separately managed accounts (SMAs). According to the FCA Register, Partners Group's LTAF is t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes