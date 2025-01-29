AJ Bell Investments AUM rises 38% as platform business hits £89.5bn AUA

Quarterly inflows of £1.4bn

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

AJ Bell has posted a 17% rise in assets under administration (AUA) for 2024, hitting a record £89.5bn at the end of last year.

In its quarterly trading update today (29 January), the firm reported a 3% increase in AUA, aided by £1.4bn in net inflows over the last three months of 2024, up from £1.3bn in the same period a year prior. Favourable market movements also contributed around 2% of opening AUA, it noted. Additionally, AJ Bell Investments closed the year with a 38% increase in assets under management to £7.2bn, marking a 6% rise for the quarter. AJ Bell launches £30m share buyback scheme as revenue surges 23% Net inflows into the investment division stood at around £400m for the last quarter of 20...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Foresight Group acquires WHEB Asset Management

RGL adds further 1,500 Woodford investors to lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown

More on Companies

Foresight Group acquires WHEB Asset Management
Companies

Foresight Group acquires WHEB Asset Management

Doubles AUM of capital management arm

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 January 2025 • 2 min read
UK headline dividends hit £92.1bn in 2024
Companies

UK headline dividends hit £92.1bn in 2024

Aided by one-off payments

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 28 January 2025 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners sells ACD business to Thesis
Companies

Evelyn Partners sells ACD business to Thesis

Following strategic review

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 January 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot