AJ Bell Investments AUM rises 38% as platform business hits £89.5bn AUA

AJ Bell has posted a 17% rise in assets under administration (AUA) for 2024, hitting a record £89.5bn at the end of last year.
In its quarterly trading update today (29 January), the firm reported a 3% increase in AUA, aided by £1.4bn in net inflows over the last three months of 2024, up from £1.3bn in the same period a year prior. Favourable market movements also contributed around 2% of opening AUA, it noted. Additionally, AJ Bell Investments closed the year with a 38% increase in assets under management to £7.2bn, marking a 6% rise for the quarter. AJ Bell launches £30m share buyback scheme as revenue surges 23% Net inflows into the investment division stood at around £400m for the last quarter of 20...
