Evelyn Partners sells ACD business to Thesis

Due to complete during the first half of this year, the transaction will see around 75 Evelyn staff, who currently work at independent authorised corporate director (ACD) Evelyn Partners Funds Solutions (EPFL), join Thesis as part of the transaction. With assets under governance of £10.6bn (as of 31 December 2024), EPFL will add to the current £40bn of assets overseen by the 1997-established operator of funds, Thesis. Evelyn Partners drops Ninety One UK Alpha for Fidelity Special Sits Thesis currently manages 170 funds and said that "with the acquisition of EPFL, it will now be a...