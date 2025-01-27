Evelyn Partners sells ACD business to Thesis

Wealth management firm Evelyn Partners is set to sell its funds solutions business to Thesis Holdings for an undisclosed sum.
Due to complete during the first half of this year, the transaction will see around 75 Evelyn staff, who currently work at independent authorised corporate director (ACD) Evelyn Partners Funds Solutions (EPFL), join Thesis as part of the transaction. With assets under governance of £10.6bn (as of 31 December 2024), EPFL will add to the current £40bn of assets overseen by the 1997-established operator of funds, Thesis. Evelyn Partners drops Ninety One UK Alpha for Fidelity Special Sits Thesis currently manages 170 funds and said that "with the acquisition of EPFL, it will now be a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes