Picton Property Income names Francis Salway as chair

Picton Property Income trust has named Francis Salway as chair, effective from 1 February 2025.
He will succeed Lena Wilson, who has been in the role for the past four years. Salway was CEO of Land Securities between 2004 and 2012, after joining the board in 2001. Prior to that, he was investment director at Standard Life Investments. He is currently a non-executive director (NED) of residential-for-rent developer Watkin Jones and of Cadogan Group. St James's Place to wind down £1.8bn property funds amid 'challenging period' for property sector Between 2010 and 2021, Salway was also a NED of Next, latterly as a senior independent director. He said: "I am delighted to be...
