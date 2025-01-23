Saba shows no signs of stopping despite Herald defeat as 'the battle is still far from over'

At Wednesday's (22 January) requisitioned general meeting in London, almost two thirds (65.1%) of the total votes cast by shareholders were against Saba's resolutions, with almost all non-Saba shareholders (99.78%) voting down the hedge fund's proposals. However, Saba said it remains determined despite its defeat because "more change is required" at HRI. Boaz Weinstein's hedge fund said it appreciates "the thoughtful engagement from fellow HRI shareholders in recent weeks, which only reinforces the dire state of the UK investment trust industry and the need for Saba's presence in th...