Lords committee to publish report into FCA name and shame 'shortly'

Hearing with FCA executives

Jen Frost
clock • 3 min read

The Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee (FSRC) is expected to produce its report on the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) name and shame proposals “shortly”, committee chair Lord Forsyth confirmed during a hearing on Wednesday (22 January).

FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi and FCA chair Ashley Alder faced the committee's questions on areas ranging from motor finance commissions to staff expertise, to its secondary growth objective and name and shame criticism. Rathi and Alder were grilled on whether they would have approached unpopular name and shame proposals differently with the benefit of hindsight. FCA's plan to axe Consumer Duty board champions 'questionable' Under pressure from business and former city minister Tulip Siddiq (since replaced by Emma Reynolds), the FCA watered down some of its name and shame plans late last ye...

