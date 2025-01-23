Lightyear launches low-cost ISA with no account fees in attempt to muscle in on platform heavyweights

According to research from Capital Economics, more than £850m is paid by UK Stocks and Shares ISA holders in what Lightyear deemed "unnecessary account fees", every year. Lightyear's S&S ISA is set to be ten times cheaper than the market average over the period of a decade, the firm claimed, charging £240 over ten years compared to the average £2,300 that a S&S ISA holder will pay in account, transaction and currency fees during the same time, Capital Economics' research revealed. In addition, over the course of 25 years, each Lightyear ISA holder would pay 16 times less than if the...