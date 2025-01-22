Quilter net inflows jump to £4.8bn backed by flows in affluent segment and IFA channel

According to its Q4 trading statement released today (22 January), last year's net inflows marked a significant uptick from 2023, when Quilter reported just £137m in net inflows. Quilter platform net inflows reach £1.5bn Quilter's affluent division delivered £1.8bn in net inflows during the final quarter of last year, significantly more than the £287m reported in Q4 2023, with Quilter chief executive Steven Levin calling it "an excellent performance", while "further improvement" came from Quilter's IFA channel and the "continued strong momentum form our own Quilter channel". A...