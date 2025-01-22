CMA chair Marcus Bokkerink ousted by government in pursuit of growth

The chair of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Marcus Bokkerink, has been forced to step down in a bid to push forward with Labour’s growth agenda.
He took on the role in 2022, during which time he "successfully delivered" on the five priorities he identified when joining the regulator, the CMA said. FCA calls for acceptance of risk-taking outcomes as industry tackles balance between growth and consumer protection This included: strengthening the governance of the watchdog by forming a new board and hiring Sarah Cardell as the new CEO; unifying the CMA behind a single strategy and operative model; delivering new levels of impact and stepping up the regulator's transparency and engagement with consumers, businesses and stakeholder...
Upgrade
Investment Week helps enlightened investment professionals to grow revenues and manage risk by reading the market more astutely via this industry leading title.
Investment Week offers:
- REAL-TIME NEWS & ANALYSIS: find out what’s happening in the market right now and why. Investment Week provides readers with understanding of key asset classes and opportunities for new business¬
- DISRUPTION: learn how technological developments and regulatory change will shape your decisions
- OPINION: incisive, useful and provocative insights from experts