CMA chair Marcus Bokkerink ousted by government in pursuit of growth

He took on the role in 2022, during which time he "successfully delivered" on the five priorities he identified when joining the regulator, the CMA said. FCA calls for acceptance of risk-taking outcomes as industry tackles balance between growth and consumer protection This included: strengthening the governance of the watchdog by forming a new board and hiring Sarah Cardell as the new CEO; unifying the CMA behind a single strategy and operative model; delivering new levels of impact and stepping up the regulator's transparency and engagement with consumers, businesses and stakeholder...