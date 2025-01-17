Multi-asset manager Paul Kim retires from Liontrust after more than a decade at the firm

Senior multi-asset manager Paul Kim has retired from Liontrust, Investment Week can confirm.
His retirement was effective from May 2024, after joining the firm in 2013. He previously worked as head of multi-manager and fund selection at mutual insurer LV=. John Husselbee, head of the Liontrust multi-asset team, said: "Paul was a highly valued colleague, a pleasure to work with and was very well regarded throughout the industry. "His expertise in fund selection contributed significantly to the success of the Liontrust multi-asset team." Liontrust's Julian Fosh retires after nearly two decades with the firm Husselbee noted the team has continued to grow, as it integrated ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes