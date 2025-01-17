Multi-asset manager Paul Kim retires from Liontrust after more than a decade at the firm

His retirement was effective from May 2024, after joining the firm in 2013. He previously worked as head of multi-manager and fund selection at mutual insurer LV=. John Husselbee, head of the Liontrust multi-asset team, said: "Paul was a highly valued colleague, a pleasure to work with and was very well regarded throughout the industry. "His expertise in fund selection contributed significantly to the success of the Liontrust multi-asset team." Liontrust's Julian Fosh retires after nearly two decades with the firm Husselbee noted the team has continued to grow, as it integrated ...