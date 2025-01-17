Multi-asset manager Paul Kim retires from Liontrust after more than a decade at the firm

Expansion of multi-asset team

Cristian Angeloni
1 min read

Senior multi-asset manager Paul Kim has retired from Liontrust, Investment Week can confirm.

His retirement was effective from May 2024, after joining the firm in 2013. He previously worked as head of multi-manager and fund selection at mutual insurer LV=. John Husselbee, head of the Liontrust multi-asset team, said: "Paul was a highly valued colleague, a pleasure to work with and was very well regarded throughout the industry. "His expertise in fund selection contributed significantly to the success of the Liontrust multi-asset team." Liontrust's Julian Fosh retires after nearly two decades with the firm Husselbee noted the team has continued to grow, as it integrated ...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

