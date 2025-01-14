Tulip Siddiq resigns as economic secretary after weeks of pressure

In a letter to the prime minister, Siddiq thanked him for the "confidence" he had shown towards her in recent weeks and said she had been grateful for having the chance to "share the full details of my finances and living arrangements, both present and historic". City minister Tulip Siddiq refers herself to government adviser on ministerial standards Siddiq has been under pressure over allegations about properties linked to her aunt Sheikh Hasina, who was deposed as Bangladesh's longest-serving prime minister in August. The now former minister referred herself to the PM's ethics wa...