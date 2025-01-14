Saba Capital pulls back curtain on plans to merge investment trusts following shareholder meetings

Setting up offices in London to have UK presence

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Saba Capital has revealed more of its long-term plans for the seven trusts it is seeking to take over, as it tables plans to merge multiple mandates if it wins upcoming shareholder votes.

On an open webinar call today (14 January), CEO and founder of Saba Boaz Weinstein addressed the attendees and players in his firm's campaign to revamp the Baillie Gifford US Growth (USA); CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income (CYN); Edinburgh Worldwide (EWI); European Smaller Companies (ESCT); Henderson Opportunities trust (HOT); Herald (HRI) and Keystone Positive Change (KPC) investment trusts. Saba accuses all seven trusts of 'misleading claims' about its requisitioned meetings On 18 December 2024, Saba published a letter calling for requisitioned general meetings, grounded on Wein...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Tulip Siddiq resigns as economic secretary after weeks of pressure

Former CIO of Neil Woodford client Acacia Research charged with insider trading

More on Investment Trusts

Saba Capital pulls back curtain on plans to merge investment trusts following shareholder meetings
Investment Trusts

Saba Capital pulls back curtain on plans to merge investment trusts following shareholder meetings

Setting up offices in London to have UK presence

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 14 January 2025 • 4 min read
Saba accuses all seven trusts of 'misleading claims' about its requisitioned meetings
Investment Trusts

Saba accuses all seven trusts of 'misleading claims' about its requisitioned meetings

Calls for ‘shareholder-driven change’

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 January 2025 • 2 min read
Herald defends strong performance against Saba's cash exit proposals
Investment Trusts

Herald defends strong performance against Saba's cash exit proposals

Latest in Saba saga

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 14 January 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot