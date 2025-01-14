Saba Capital pulls back curtain on plans to merge investment trusts following shareholder meetings

Saba Capital has revealed more of its long-term plans for the seven trusts it is seeking to take over, as it tables plans to merge multiple mandates if it wins upcoming shareholder votes.
On an open webinar call today (14 January), CEO and founder of Saba Boaz Weinstein addressed the attendees and players in his firm's campaign to revamp the Baillie Gifford US Growth (USA); CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income (CYN); Edinburgh Worldwide (EWI); European Smaller Companies (ESCT); Henderson Opportunities trust (HOT); Herald (HRI) and Keystone Positive Change (KPC) investment trusts. Saba accuses all seven trusts of 'misleading claims' about its requisitioned meetings On 18 December 2024, Saba published a letter calling for requisitioned general meetings, grounded on Wein...
